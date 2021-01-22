>
Hikari Power Ltd Buys U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, AMETEK Inc, Sells China Mobile, General Electric Co

January 22, 2021 | About: USB +0.2% ABBV -1.21% BAC -1.76% AME -0.52% PH -2.67% MET -1.12% PRU -1.37% MRK -1.55% CHL +0% GE -2.81%

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Power Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, AMETEK Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Merck Inc, sells China Mobile, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Power Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Hikari Power Ltd owns 65 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hikari Power Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hikari+power+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hikari Power Ltd
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 31.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,860,110 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 188,640 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $249.14. The stock is now traded at around $279.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 74.41%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 320,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 70%. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 14,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 50.88%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 24,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.



