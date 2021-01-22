Hikari Power Ltd Buys U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, AMETEK Inc, Sells China Mobile, General Electric Co

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Power Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, AMETEK Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Merck Inc, sells China Mobile, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Power Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Hikari Power Ltd owns 65 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 31.99% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,860,110 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 188,640 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $249.14. The stock is now traded at around $279.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 74.41%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 320,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 70%. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 14,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 50.88%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 24,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.