Riverview Trust Co Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, Unilever PLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, BCE Inc

Investment company Riverview Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, Unilever PLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, BCE Inc, Unilever NV, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverview Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Riverview Trust Co owns 224 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, SWKS, NEAR, MS, EBS, EMB, GOVT, TIP,

UL, SWKS, NEAR, MS, EBS, EMB, GOVT, TIP, Added Positions: VOO, ABC, DLR, CVS, SUSA, GLW, PNC, PEG, RDS.B, CTVA,

VOO, ABC, DLR, CVS, SUSA, GLW, PNC, PEG, RDS.B, CTVA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, MUB, IEFA, CTSH, BCE, UNH, COP, SYY, IWM, COST, V, XEL, ALL, VSS, TXN, CVX, ASH, KMI, XOM, RTX, SUB, LMT, PEP, TGT, DD, T, CAT, CSCO, D, JPM, MSI, DE, ITW, ABBV, LOW, MAS, EVRG, VFC, PAYX, PG, QCOM, DRI, RY, COF, IBM,

MSFT, MUB, IEFA, CTSH, BCE, UNH, COP, SYY, IWM, COST, V, XEL, ALL, VSS, TXN, CVX, ASH, KMI, XOM, RTX, SUB, LMT, PEP, TGT, DD, T, CAT, CSCO, D, JPM, MSI, DE, ITW, ABBV, LOW, MAS, EVRG, VFC, PAYX, PG, QCOM, DRI, RY, COF, IBM, Sold Out: IWS, UN, ADSK, AVB, VLO, CFG, ULTA, RDS.A, ES, GSK, TRV, EXC, KO, CARR, OTIS, PPL, MO, HIG, WFC, IP, RYN, UPS, BP, PXH,

For the details of Riverview Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverview+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 219,915 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,824 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd (JCTCF) - 512,168 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 44,800 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 31,442 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.22. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42. The stock is now traded at around $110.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 773.84%. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 145.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Corning Inc by 247.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $153.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 351.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.22.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 87.18%. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Riverview Trust Co still held 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in BCE Inc by 83.16%. The sale prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Riverview Trust Co still held 656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 32.38%. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Riverview Trust Co still held 3,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.