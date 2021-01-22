Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Paychex Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Investment company Independence Bank of Kentucky (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Paychex Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Brown-Forman Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Bank of Kentucky. As of 2020Q4, Independence Bank of Kentucky owns 363 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Independence Bank of Kentucky's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independence+bank+of+kentucky/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,301 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,985 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,500 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 34,960 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 12,124 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $234.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $277.53. The stock is now traded at around $317.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.49%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $175.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 190.06%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 7754.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.