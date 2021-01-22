Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Nano Dimension, NICE, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Sells Fiverr International, Pfizer Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp

San Luis Obispo, CA, based Investment company Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nano Dimension, NICE, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Alteryx Inc, AudioCodes, sells Fiverr International, Pfizer Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NNDM,

NNDM, Added Positions: NICE, AKTS, AYX, AUDC, INMD, NSSC, CYBR, WIX, CGEN, RDCM, RDWR, SILC, TSEM, APYX, NVCR, CDXS, KMX, RPAY, TTEC, EW, FDS, PSTG, ZUO, COUP, AIRG, SPLK, TWLO, GDOT, ZIXI, ANET, VAPO, EPAM, IDXX,

NICE, AKTS, AYX, AUDC, INMD, NSSC, CYBR, WIX, CGEN, RDCM, RDWR, SILC, TSEM, APYX, NVCR, CDXS, KMX, RPAY, TTEC, EW, FDS, PSTG, ZUO, COUP, AIRG, SPLK, TWLO, GDOT, ZIXI, ANET, VAPO, EPAM, IDXX, Reduced Positions: FVRR, CVNA, GKOS, KRNT, EBIX, PI, BOOT, NVEE, MPWR, QKL1, TSCO, WSO, BGS, AVY, PFLT, FPI, HMLP, TGT, SYK, POOL, QCOM, RHP, IRT, CMCSA,

FVRR, CVNA, GKOS, KRNT, EBIX, PI, BOOT, NVEE, MPWR, QKL1, TSCO, WSO, BGS, AVY, PFLT, FPI, HMLP, TGT, SYK, POOL, QCOM, RHP, IRT, CMCSA, Sold Out: PFE, CFFA, CORR,

For the details of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+frigon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 121,149 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) - 1,091,088 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 47,596 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.56% NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 48,990 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM) - 917,419 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nano Dimension Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.21 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 917,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.81. The stock is now traded at around $270.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $8.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 538,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09. The stock is now traded at around $124.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AudioCodes Ltd by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.42 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 182,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 133,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.81 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 190,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.34.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $6.08.