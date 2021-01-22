>
Articles 

Cadinha & Co Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Intel Corp

January 22, 2021 | About: CSX -1.72% LLY +0.54% IJR -1.14% UNP -4.71% SYK -0.66% AMZN +1.34% IEMG +0.34% EWJ -0.39% CAT -0.08% CVS -0.89% QCOM +0.09% TMO -0.67%

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Cadinha & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Caterpillar Inc, CSX Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Intel Corp, McDonald's Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadinha & Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cadinha & Co Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $722 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADINHA & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadinha+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADINHA & CO LLC
  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,846,544 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,954 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,354,606 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,022 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 71,553 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 329,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 300,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 106,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 241,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 105,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $512.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 2640.80%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 216,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 1365.94%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 119,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2233.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 206,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 509.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 96,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $243.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 86,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3306.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 7,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADINHA & CO LLC.

CADINHA & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
CADINHA & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies
CADINHA & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that CADINHA & CO LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

