Cadinha & Co Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Intel Corp

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Cadinha & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Caterpillar Inc, CSX Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Intel Corp, McDonald's Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadinha & Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cadinha & Co Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $722 million.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,846,544 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,954 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,354,606 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,022 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 71,553 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 329,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 300,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 106,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 241,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 105,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $512.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 2640.80%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 216,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 1365.94%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 119,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2233.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 206,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 509.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 96,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $243.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 86,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3306.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 7,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95.