Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced an oral presentation on updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. In addition, Spectrum also announced an oral presentation on the structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations and their patterns of drug sensitivity. These presentations will take place as part of the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC20) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) taking place virtually January 28-31, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:Updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib in previously treated EGFR and HER2 exon 20 NSCLC patientsRobin Cornelissen, Ph.D., M.D.Expanding Targetable Genetic Alterations in NSCLC Mini Oral SessionJanuary 31, 2021, 14:20 SGT (January 30, 2021 10:20 p.m. PT)MA11.04Structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations identifies four major subgroups with distinct patterns of drug sensitivityJacqulyne P. Robichaux. Ph.D.Tumor Biology: Focus on EGFR Mutation, DNA Repair and Tumor Microenvironment Mini Oral SessionJanuary 31, 2021, 17:20 SGT (January 31, 2021 1:20 a.m. PT)MA13.07Access to the presentations is available to members of IASLC and can be found here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwclc2020.iaslc.org%2Fregistration%2F[/url].Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit [url="]www.sppirx.com[/url].

