>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

January 22, 2021 | About: NAS:SPPI +0%


Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced an oral presentation on updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. In addition, Spectrum also announced an oral presentation on the structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations and their patterns of drug sensitivity. These presentations will take place as part of the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC20) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) taking place virtually January 28-31, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:



Title: Updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib in previously treated EGFR and HER2 exon 20 NSCLC patients


Speaker: Robin Cornelissen, Ph.D., M.D.


Session: Expanding Targetable Genetic Alterations in NSCLC Mini Oral Session


Date and Time: January 31, 2021, 14:20 SGT (January 30, 2021 10:20 p.m. PT)


Presentation Number: MA11.04



Title: Structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations identifies four major subgroups with distinct patterns of drug sensitivity


Speaker: Jacqulyne P. Robichaux. Ph.D.


Session: Tumor Biology: Focus on EGFR Mutation, DNA Repair and Tumor Microenvironment Mini Oral Session


Date and Time: January 31, 2021, 17:20 SGT (January 31, 2021 1:20 a.m. PT)


Presentation Number: MA13.07



Access to the presentations is available to members of IASLC and can be found here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwclc2020.iaslc.org%2Fregistration%2F[/url].



About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit [url="]www.sppirx.com[/url].



Forward-looking statement — This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum’s business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum’s existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.



SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



© 2021 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005023/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)