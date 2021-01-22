>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:GEO +0%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to shareholders, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of GEO distributions.

Common Stock
(CUSIP # 36162J106)

Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains
CUSIP Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Total
Dividends		 Total Qualified (1) Non-Qualified Total Unrecaptured
Section 1250		 Long Term Nondividend
Distributions (2)
36162J106 2/14/2020 2/21/2020

$0.4800000

$0.2655802

$

-

$0.2655802

$

-

$

-

$

-

$0.2144198

36162J106 4/17/2020 4/24/2020

$0.4800000

$0.2655802

$

-

$0.2655802

$

-

$

-

$

-

$0.2144198

36162J106 7/17/2020 7/24/2020

$0.4800000

$0.2655802

$

-

$0.2655802

$

-

$

-

$

-

$0.2144198

36162J106 10/16/2020 10/23/2020

$0.3400000

$0.1881193

$

-

$0.1881193

$

-

$

-

$

-

$0.1518807

Totals

$1.7800000

$0.9848599

$

0.0000000

$0.9848599

$

-

$

-

$

-

$0.7951401

Percentage

100

%

55.32921

%

0.00000

%

100.00000

%

0.00000

%

0.00000

%

0.00000

%

44.67079

%

(1) For 2020, there are no Qualified Dividends. Qualified Dividends represent the portion of Total Ordinary Dividends which constitutes a "Qualified Dividend", as defined by the Internal Revenue Service.
(2) The amount constitutes a "Return of Capital", as defined by the Internal Revenue Service.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005030/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)