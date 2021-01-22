Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee'€™s proposal for Board of Directors for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Jennifer Allerton, Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn, and the election of Andreas Nordbrandt as new Board member. Johan Karlström has declined re-election. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Andreas Nordbrandt, born 1971, holds a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and Hydraulics and has a long and solid industrial experience in a global environment, in particular within international mining operations, and is deemed to be able to complement existing competence in the Sandvik Board in an excellent way.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on 27 April 2021.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Ann Grevelius (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman.

Stockholm, 22 January 2021

Sandvik AB

