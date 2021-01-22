LIZHI INC. Awarded the Best Innovative Cultural and Entertainment Platforms

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced it has received the award of the Best Innovative Cultural and Entertainment Products/Platforms of 2020 granted by iiMedia Research, a third-party data mining and analysis organization headquartered in China.

The award was announced in the Annual Peak List of 2020 New Economy Industry Online Ceremony hosted by iiMedia Research. According to iiMedia Research, based on its big data monitoring system and data modeling system, the voting of netizens and the evaluation of experts, the list recognizes the companies taking a leading role in new economy industries and evaluates such companies in various dimensions such as investment value, comprehensive strength, development potential and innovation capability.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, "We believe this award is a recognition of LIZHI's product innovation and audio entertainment model. Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has been dedicated to empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio. Recently, LIZHI launched a new podcast application LIZHI PODCAST (or "LIZHI BOKE") in early January 2021 to engage a broader user base with high-quality curated podcast content."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

