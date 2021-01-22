>
Dream Unlimited Corp. Q4 2020 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

January 22, 2021 | About: TSX:DRM +0.29%


Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.



Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00p.m. (ET)
Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-888-465-5079
For International please dial: 416-216-4169
Passcode: 7566 170#


A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream’s website at [url="]www.dream.ca[/url] and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:



To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream’s website at [url="]www.dream.ca[/url] and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.



Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $8 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at: [url="]www.dream.ca[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005280/en/


