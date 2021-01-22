>
OBALON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. - OBLN

January 22, 2021 | About: NAS:OBLN +19.96%


Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OBLN) with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS) pursuant to which Obalon shareholders will end up owning only approximately 49% of the combined company.



If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-obln%2F[/url] to learn more.



To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit [url="]www.ksfcounsel.com[/url].



Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200


New Orleans, LA 70163

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005354/en/


