STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH)

January 22, 2021 | About: CKH +2.96%

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) (: CKH) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On December 7, 2020, SEACOR announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) to take the company private. Under the terms of the agreement, AIP will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SEACOR common stock for $41.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, SEACOR’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $41.50 per share provides sufficient consideration to SEACOR’s stockholders for their shares of common stock, and whether SEACOR’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in connection with the agreement to sell the company to AIP.

SEACOR stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/seacor-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and option.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

