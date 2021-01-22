>
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces Orthex in Australia

January 22, 2021 | About: KIDS +1.69%

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) ( KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, continues to expand their product offering in Australia and New Zealand. Within the past 12 months we have launched the Pediatric Nailing Platform (PNP), Response 4.5/5.0 Spine System and most recently, the Orthex system.

Orthex is an external fixation and hexapod system consisting of ring, struts, implants, hardware accessories, and novel Point & Click Software for deformity correction in both the upper and lower extremities. Orthex’s telescoping struts provide greater range, fewer strut changes, reduced inventory requirements and greater precision, while eliminating frame vibration. The patented Orthex Point & Click software is a user-friendly system which eliminates the need for the surgeon to measure any mounting parameters. Through the step-by-step Point & Click process, the user completes Center of Rotation of Angulation (“CORA”) deformity planning, and the software calculates the necessary angles and translations to align the bones and correct the deformity.

Dr. Leo Donnan, Chief of Surgery at the Royal Children’s Hospital and Clinical Associate Professor University of Melbourne, commented on his early experience with Orthex, “The hexapod frame has become an integral part of Limb Reconstructive Surgery, and the introduction of the Orthex device in an already crowded space has been an easy transition because the device is mature in its development. The company and its representatives are keen to listen, learn and react. Their hands-on training and support is excellent. There is no way to go but up from what I and my colleagues have experienced so far. We would expect this to become the premier device for reconstructive surgery as OrthoPediatrics works with surgeons to refine and develop the frame and its software.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

