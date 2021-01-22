>
General Dynamics Awarded Prime Contractor Designation on $3.3 Billion U.S. State Department Global Support Strategy 2.0 IDIQ

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:GD +0.28%

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 22, 2021

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:NYSE:GD), announced today that it has been selected as one of three prime contractors on the U.S. Department of State's Global Support Strategy (GSS) 2.0 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle (IDIQ). The IDIQ, awarded in fourth-quarter 2020, has a total estimated value of up to $3.3 billion over a 10 year period, inclusive of a one-year base period and nine one-year options.

GDIT announced that it has been selected as one of three prime contractors on the U.S. Department of State’s Global Support Strategy (GSS) 2.0 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle (IDIQ).

"We have been providing visa-related services to the U.S. Department of State for more than 20 years and look forward to building on this legacy with innovative technical and process solutions to improve service efficiency and customer experience," said Paul Nedzbala, GDIT senior vice president for the federal civilian division. "The Bureau of Consular Affairs is the department's public face for the global community, and this contract will provide responsive and efficient consular services to facilitate travel to the United States for millions of people."

Under the contract, GDIT will deliver overseas consulate support services to the Bureau of Consular Affairs in support of visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world. GDIT will build upon an extensive record under the previously awarded GSS 1.0 contract to provide services such as fee collection, document delivery and mission-focused enterprise IT tailored to the complex global environment.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-prime-contractor-designation-on-3-3-billion-us-state-department-global-support-strategy-2-0-idiq-301213129.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


