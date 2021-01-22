Dominion Energy Donates $1.3M to Environmental Education and Stewardship Initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's enhancing STEM programs, building a rooftop garden or providing care for Virginia wildlife, this year's Dominion Energy environmental stewardship grants will support a variety of initiatives benefitting communities across eight states.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grants to 118 organizations working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment. Over the last 15 years, Dominion Energy has donated over $37 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

"These grants support programs and people dedicated to making our world a better, more livable place for future generations," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "It's a privilege to support these community efforts to improve the environment and provide environmental education opportunities."

The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include support for:

The Audubon Society of Northern Virginia , Reston, Virginia , is receiving $15,000 to install native plants in demonstration sites in urban and suburban communities.

Friends of the DPS Hub Farm, Durham, North Carolina, is receiving $25,000 for thousands of students to enjoy science programs about wetland ecosystems.

Clear Dot Charter School, Columbia, South Carolina, is receiving $5,000 to create a large coral farm, complete with a new chemistry lab, to grow coral that will then be planted on offshore reefs.

Keep Ohio Beautiful, Fairlawn, Ohio, is receiving $15,000 to provide community environmental clean-up kits to Cleveland's 29 Community Development Corporations.

Utah State University, Logan, Utah, is receiving $25,000 toward an ongoing project to improve understanding of ozone-precursor emissions in the Uinta Basin.

The full list of 2020 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed over $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

