Wynn Las Vegas Achieves Health Security Verification From Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas is among the first resorts in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests can book with confidence at a resort that has consistent and robust health safety procedures in place.

Wynn has worked closely with a team of public health professionals to create a transparent health and safety program.

"We have worked tirelessly to develop rigorous health and safety practices to ensure that our guests feel safe when visiting," said Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. "This verification is a testament to our efforts as we continue to offer our guests the latest health safety advancements and the very best five-star resort experience."

The Sharecare Health Security verification comes with an easily identifiable "seal of approval" – the Sharecare VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel's compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on hospitality excellence, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

"The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By becoming VERIFIED™, Wynn Las Vegas has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party."

Wynn Las Vegas has worked closely with a team of leading medical and public-health professionals to create its clear and transparent Health and Safety program based on the most effective practices available.

The resort's full Health and Safety plan is available at

https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/health-and-safety .

Wynn Las Vegas recently opened an onsite COVID-19 vaccination center in conjunction with University Medical Center. This unique partnership was formed to increase distribution of the vaccine throughout Las Vegas, and to assist in the state's recovery from the pandemic. In the coming weeks, the resort will debut an onsite COVID-19 testing lab that will offer PRC testing, known as the "gold standard" of tests for its accuracy in detecting the virus, to employees, hotel guests, and meetings and convention groups.

For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

About Wynn Resorts COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) is committed to protecting our employees, working for the health and safety of our guests, and taking care of our communities impacted by COVID-19 with relief efforts that fill financial and supply chain gaps where they matter most. The donation and volunteer strategies follow an extensive financial protection plan implemented by Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox that began with a $250 million investment that ensured all 15,000 Wynn employees in North America received their full wage during the government-mandated shutdown.

To provide relief to first responders and protection to those suffering the financial impact of the crisis, the Company procured and donated more than $3 million worth of financial aid, personal protective equipment, food and prepared meals, and essential cleaning and hygiene supplies to dozens of health care facilities and local nonprofit organizations throughout Las Vegas and Greater Boston. In May 2020, Wynn Las Vegas began providing all employees with direct access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 tests on-site at no cost; and in early 2021 will debut a custom-built state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing lab and mobile health app available to resort guests.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

