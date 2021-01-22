Creatd's Vocal Platform Launches Bitcoin- and Photography-Themed Challenges to Continue to Accelerate Participation in its Creator Communities

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (Nasdaq CM: CRTDW) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, a technology platform for creators, continues to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Challenges feature by launching two new creator contests for cash prizes. In addition to brand-sponsored Challenges, Challenges that are hosted internally by Vocal's Curation team are an important way for the Company to give back to both its freemium and premium creator communities consistently throughout the year.

Commented Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer, "Vocal is a creator-first platform and, while brand participation is a key component of a Challenge's success, it is important that we additionally maintain a regular stream of Vocal-sponsored Challenges to advance the voice of creativity."

"Part of how we do that is by offering an array of Challenges along multiple subscription tiers," Frommer continued. "Vocal+ Challenges represent a significantly higher reward for participation while other Challenges offer less cash incentive but are still a great introductory opportunity for our freemium tier members. I am proud to announce that, as of today, we have a record number of six active Challenges currently open for participation."

About "The Mystery of Bitcoin" Challenge:

"The Mystery of Bitcoin" Challenge is centered around the mysterious origins of cryptocurrency, and asks creators to submit a fictional origin story laying out "the who, the how, and the why" of Bitcoin's beginnings and the true identity of its mysterious inventor. Submissions to this Challenge will be accepted through February 16, 2021. To learn more, visit https://vocal.media/challenges/the-mystery-of-bitcoin .

About the "Hometown Feature" Challenge:

In the "Hometown Feature" Challenge, exclusive to Vocal+ members, creators are prompted to show off their favorite hometown locales and use their photography skills to capture the unique features that make their hometown special. Creators need not be professional photographers to participate—any original film photos, digital images, phone pictures, polaroids, or videos that "capture the essence of why the place you call home deserves some love" are encouraged. Submissions to this Challenge will be accepted through February 16, 2021. To learn more, visit https://vocal.media/challenges/hometown-feature .

In addition to "The Mystery of Bitcoin" and "Hometown Feature" Challenges, the platform is currently hosting four additional Challenges, two of which are open to the full Vocal community, and two that are limited to Vocal+ members exclusively. The full list of active Challenges includes:

Good Deeds Challenge , which prompts creators to share about their experiences with small or large acts of kindness;

, which prompts creators to share about their experiences with small or large acts of kindness; Fresh Start Challenge , focuses on sharing wellness goals;

, focuses on sharing wellness goals; Little Black Book Challenge , launched in partnership with Moleskine, invites creators to write a fiction story about the experience of coming into a large amount of money (Exclusive to Vocal+);

, launched in partnership with Moleskine, invites creators to write a fiction story about the experience of coming into a large amount of money (Exclusive to Vocal+); So 2020 Challenge , centers around current fashion trends (Exclusive to Vocal+)

