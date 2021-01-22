>
Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

January 22, 2021 | About: TSX:CAS +5.39%

PR Newswire

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 22, 2021

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET, to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the company's website:

Dial-in number:

1-888-231-8191 / 1-647-427-7450 (international)

Replay:

1-855-859-2056 / 1-416-849-0833 (international)


Access code # 5877077


(available until March 25, 2021)

Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Website: www.cascades.com
Green by Nature Blog: blog.cascades.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades
Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesDD | twitter.com/CascadesSD | twitter.com/CascadesInvest
YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-february-25-2021-301213218.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


