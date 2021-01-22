>
MGM Growth Properties Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:MGP -1.36%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. MGP will host a conference call that day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGP's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations.

The call will be accessible by webcast at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 8021719.

A replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10151792.

ABOUT MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MGP Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-growth-properties-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-date-301212982.html

SOURCE MGM Growth Properties LLC


