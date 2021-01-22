>
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On February 25, 2021

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:RMAX -1.02%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE:NYSE:RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., will release financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.)

Interested parties can access the conference call using the link below:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4038718

Interested parties are also able to access a live webcast through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.remax.com/. Please join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time as well.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-holdings-inc-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-25-2021-301212987.html

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.


