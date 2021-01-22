Banta Asset Management Lp Buys Veritone Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm Inc, Cummins Inc

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Banta Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Veritone Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, sells ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm Inc, Cummins Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banta Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Banta Asset Management Lp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Veritone Inc (VERI) - 2,320,075 shares, 47.29% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 75,834 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 50,163 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 248,325 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 108,070 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Veritone Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.29%. The holding were 2,320,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $325.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.05%. The holding were 75,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.35%. The holding were 50,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 248,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 108,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.

Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Banta Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 74.97%. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.67%. Banta Asset Management Lp still held 8,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.53%. Banta Asset Management Lp still held 68,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banta Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 92.64%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.19%. Banta Asset Management Lp still held 1,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.