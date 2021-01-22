Banta Asset Management Lp Buys Veritone Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm Inc, Cummins Inc

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Banta Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Veritone Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, sells ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm Inc, Cummins Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banta Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Banta Asset Management Lp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VERI, QQQ, VOO, PFF, HYG, SPY, DIA, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: PG, AAPL, DIS,
- Sold Out: COP, QCOM, CMI, MU, JNJ, FCX, GILD, EMR, IBM, BA, ABBV,
These are the top 5 holdings of BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- Veritone Inc (VERI) - 2,320,075 shares, 47.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 75,834 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 50,163 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 248,325 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 108,070 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Veritone Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.29%. The holding were 2,320,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $325.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.05%. The holding were 75,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.35%. The holding were 50,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 248,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 108,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Banta Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 74.97%. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.67%. Banta Asset Management Lp still held 8,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Banta Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.53%. Banta Asset Management Lp still held 68,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Banta Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 92.64%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.19%. Banta Asset Management Lp still held 1,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.
