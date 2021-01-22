Trust Co Of Oklahoma Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Lennar Corp, Facebook Inc

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Trust Co Of Oklahoma (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, ONEOK Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Lennar Corp, Facebook Inc, CVS Health Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Oklahoma. As of 2020Q4, Trust Co Of Oklahoma owns 124 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DEM, CTSH, DVY, STIP, OKE, VO,

DEM, CTSH, DVY, STIP, OKE, VO, Added Positions: MSFT, VDE, XLI, XLC, HON, WMB, IVV, AMAT, VWO, ICE, XLF, VEA, CI, LKQ, SHW, EA, CMCSA, UNP, AMZN, MMM, BDX,

MSFT, VDE, XLI, XLC, HON, WMB, IVV, AMAT, VWO, ICE, XLF, VEA, CI, LKQ, SHW, EA, CMCSA, UNP, AMZN, MMM, BDX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, VCR, DHR, LEN, CVS, KMI, CVX, VFH, JPM, RTX, TMO, V, GOOGL, COST, MKC, ACN, BK, PEP, WHR, NKE, MU, XLNX, XLU, XLB, XLY, LBTYK, BAC, INTC, DGS, FISV, DIS, CAG, VNQ, VDC, TSN, MDT, WFC, NVS, XLE, HD, GE, KO, CB, KMX, BMY, BKNG, BLK, T, GOOG, JLL, CME, COF, APH,

AAPL, BRK.B, VCR, DHR, LEN, CVS, KMI, CVX, VFH, JPM, RTX, TMO, V, GOOGL, COST, MKC, ACN, BK, PEP, WHR, NKE, MU, XLNX, XLU, XLB, XLY, LBTYK, BAC, INTC, DGS, FISV, DIS, CAG, VNQ, VDC, TSN, MDT, WFC, NVS, XLE, HD, GE, KO, CB, KMX, BMY, BKNG, BLK, T, GOOG, JLL, CME, COF, APH, Sold Out: TPL, FB, OTIS,

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 79,097 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,540 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 192,895 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 48,892 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 245,401 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.768900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.561500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $213.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.851300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.