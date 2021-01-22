>
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Liberty Global PLC, Hologic Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: KB -2.77% CCEP -1.51% DIS +0.9% LBTYK +0.81% HOLX -0.14% VMC -0.38% BABA -0.5% CRL -0.31%

London, X0, based Investment company Trinity Street Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Hologic Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, KB Financial Group Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+street+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP
  1. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 2,357,965 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.91%
  2. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 3,546,477 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 690,700 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05%
  4. KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,675,013 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.05%
  5. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 939,250 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 3,546,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 543,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.878900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 266,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in KB Financial Group Inc by 62.05%. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,675,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,357,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 233,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

