Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Liberty Global PLC, Hologic Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Trinity Street Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Hologic Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, KB Financial Group Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBTYK, HOLX, VMC,

LBTYK, HOLX, VMC, Added Positions: KB, CCEP, DIS, TXT, CHE, EBAY, CI, RL, INFO,

KB, CCEP, DIS, TXT, CHE, EBAY, CI, RL, INFO, Reduced Positions: RYAAY, GOOG, QCOM, DLB, ANET,

RYAAY, GOOG, QCOM, DLB, ANET, Sold Out: BABA, CRL,

For the details of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+street+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 2,357,965 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.91% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 3,546,477 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 690,700 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05% KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,675,013 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.05% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 939,250 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 3,546,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 543,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.878900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 266,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in KB Financial Group Inc by 62.05%. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,675,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,357,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 233,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3.