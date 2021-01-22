Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Raymond James Financial Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Facebook Inc

Investment company Hotaling Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Raymond James Financial Inc, PPG Industries Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Facebook Inc, Centene Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RJF, C, LH, TSLA, AVGO, CL, EHC, PKG, PLUG, TDY, RTX, ULTA, IR,
- Added Positions: MDT, PPG, EL, IVW, HON, ADBE, AEP, NFLX, VZ, AMZN, ALL, MSFT, DLR, ARE, NEE, PLD, ATVI, ETN, FR, INVH, PYPL, KMB, DG, MSI, DFS, CRM, APD, ZTS, AMT, SBUX, PFE, CPT, CMI, DHR, LLY, XEL, JPM, WELL, EMR,
- Reduced Positions: MMC, FB, BKNG, ZBRA, CZR, ADP, IBM, NSC, PG, BAH, IVV, ARNA, BRO, CDNS, CRL, GSK,
- Sold Out: AMGN, CNC, GILD, CSCO, BND, VTI, SBAC,
For the details of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotaling+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,264 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,611 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,152 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,609 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Visa Inc (V) - 22,913 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.52 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $228.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $465.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.45. The stock is now traded at around $140.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 62.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 33,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 192.51%. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7. The stock is now traded at around $139.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $253.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $203.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $473.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.5.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.
