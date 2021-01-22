>
Randolph Co Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp

January 22, 2021 | About: VWO -0.85% GLD -0.64% LDOS +2.09% AAPL +0.82% TRV -2.07% FNDX -0.26% CINF -1.14%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Randolph Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Leidos Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, The Travelers Inc, sells Cincinnati Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Randolph Co Inc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $674 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Randolph Co Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,823 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 176,119 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 199,723 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 65,589 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.851300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 280,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 40,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.265400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.92.



