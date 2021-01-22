>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Walmart Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: DIS +0.9% IVV -0.14% GOOGL +0.64% PYPL +0.84% FB +1.06% UBER -2.18% MEOH -2.67% GS -0.18% IBM -9.57%

Investment company Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Methanex Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westbourne+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,507 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,476 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,727 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,779 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 270,340 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1898.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 5,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $250.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 36,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $275.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 27,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 106,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 116,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $288.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 19,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 22,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)