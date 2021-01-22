Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Investment company Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, ESGD, SPYD, NEE, JNJ, TTD, LOW, ABT, TAN,

MSFT, ESGD, SPYD, NEE, JNJ, TTD, LOW, ABT, TAN, Added Positions: AGG, VEA, VTIP, BOND, VGT, VOO, IJJ, AAPL, DLS, VNQ, HYG, IVV, IJH, SPY, VPU,

AGG, VEA, VTIP, BOND, VGT, VOO, IJJ, AAPL, DLS, VNQ, HYG, IVV, IJH, SPY, VPU, Reduced Positions: IJR, VXUS, VTI, DEM, VO, PICK, VB, GPN, PBW, KO, SCHB, SCHF,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 250,998 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 581,560 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,664 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 457,561 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 174,628 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $227.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $164.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $808.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.