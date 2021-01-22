Selective Wealth Management Buys Amcor PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, DocuSign Inc

Investment company Selective Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amcor PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lowe's Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Altria Group Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, DocuSign Inc, BP PLC, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selective Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Selective Wealth Management owns 371 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MKC, FBT, ITOT, CVS, CBRL, SCHG, AGG, XLK, CME, VIA, IEMG, NEA, BIV, FBHS, URI, XPH, SWKS, XLV, IWM, SMG, IWS, O, XHR, FSKR, QUAL, ADP, SDY, VDE, ITW, VO, NEE, XLI, CL, FIS, XLU, FVRR, CHTR, ZM, FXI, IJJ, IJK, IXP, PJP, RWO, RWX, RDWR, WTRG, BTI, CNP, C, COP, FAST, IMH, IP, KR, LMT, MET, NUE, OKE, PINS, RCI, STX, TD, WY, TOWN, CQP, ABC, MITT, PSX, CDK, TDOC, NIO,

MKC, FBT, ITOT, CVS, CBRL, SCHG, AGG, XLK, CME, VIA, IEMG, NEA, BIV, FBHS, URI, XPH, SWKS, XLV, IWM, SMG, IWS, O, XHR, FSKR, QUAL, ADP, SDY, VDE, ITW, VO, NEE, XLI, CL, FIS, XLU, FVRR, CHTR, ZM, FXI, IJJ, IJK, IXP, PJP, RWO, RWX, RDWR, WTRG, BTI, CNP, C, COP, FAST, IMH, IP, KR, LMT, MET, NUE, OKE, PINS, RCI, STX, TD, WY, TOWN, CQP, ABC, MITT, PSX, CDK, TDOC, NIO, Added Positions: AMCR, XOM, IBM, LOW, DUK, BMY, PGR, JPM, HPQ, MFC, T, SO, BAC, MO, VZ, JCI, BABA, AAPL, QRVO, TSCO, SPYX, CMCSA, TFC, UPS, CRI, RY, PFE, SPY, MSFT, BRK.B, JNJ, BAX, CLNC, CTVA, MRK, MSI, MA, PM, PAG, MMM, PG, CRM, MDLZ, KO, NSC, JD, ABBV, ITA, GM, CSX, NLY, AIG, D, ABT, VEA, AMZN, AB, XLB, NVS, GDX, GNR, IJS, IJT, XLP, CGW, IWP, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHZ, AFL, VIG, VNQ, VWO, WFC, PRU, WELL, GIS, SYY, TJX, ENB, UGI, GLW, DIS, BIPC, HQL, CSCO, BIP, NMFC, ARCC, UNIT, KHC, ALC,

AMCR, XOM, IBM, LOW, DUK, BMY, PGR, JPM, HPQ, MFC, T, SO, BAC, MO, VZ, JCI, BABA, AAPL, QRVO, TSCO, SPYX, CMCSA, TFC, UPS, CRI, RY, PFE, SPY, MSFT, BRK.B, JNJ, BAX, CLNC, CTVA, MRK, MSI, MA, PM, PAG, MMM, PG, CRM, MDLZ, KO, NSC, JD, ABBV, ITA, GM, CSX, NLY, AIG, D, ABT, VEA, AMZN, AB, XLB, NVS, GDX, GNR, IJS, IJT, XLP, CGW, IWP, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHZ, AFL, VIG, VNQ, VWO, WFC, PRU, WELL, GIS, SYY, TJX, ENB, UGI, GLW, DIS, BIPC, HQL, CSCO, BIP, NMFC, ARCC, UNIT, KHC, ALC, Reduced Positions: DD, GE, BP, OHI, LUMN, PDCO, RDS.A, IVV, MDYG, SCHA, SCHX, CVX, GTN.A, GAB, BNDX,

DD, GE, BP, OHI, LUMN, PDCO, RDS.A, IVV, MDYG, SCHA, SCHX, CVX, GTN.A, GAB, BNDX, Sold Out: DOCU, MKL, DNKN, NEV, SDS, PDLI, ACB, ATUS,

For the details of Selective Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selective+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank OZK (OZK) - 530,156 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,246 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 83,744 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 46,054 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 43,599 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.312900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.47 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $129.26. The stock is now traded at around $139.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 748.01%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 208,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 178,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 119.03%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 810.89%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 1279.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $15.21.

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.43.