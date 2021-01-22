Hoey Investments, Inc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, General Electric Co, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc

Investment company Hoey Investments, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, General Electric Co, BHP Group, Morgan Stanley, sells PROSHARES TRUST, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Comcast Corp, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoey Investments, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hoey Investments, Inc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BHP, MS, RIO, FEYE, DD, PLTR, KSS, ADBE, TDS, KHC, UBER, CMC, DE, SNAP, BBY, MCK, ARW, VIA, SQ, AMSC, Z, TTWO, LEN, TER, SPOT, IGSB, IEMG, JMIA, FGD, VTV, RODM, VNQ, EMLP, VUG, FTEC, FHLC, FDIS, DKNG, TLRY, CMI, UPS, BBBY, CERN, SPCE, BIOC, TIP, FBT, SPDW, RAD, SMDV, REGL, PTON, OM, FTSL, FTSM, GPS, LH, 74HA, IAU, PFF, AGG,

AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, QCOM, LOW, GE, JPM, JNJ, GS, DIS, TGT, WMT, HD, T, DHI, CAT, BABA, CRM, BAC, CRWD, LMT, SBUX, GRWG, MMM, Reduced Positions: TQQQ, UPRO, NFLX, NVDA, CMCSA, SNOW, COST, ZTS, PFE, AMD, PG, LRCX, MRK, COP, KMI, TSLA, ENPH, IBM, PEP, PSX, CVS, BA, AWK, ABT, MRNA, TOL,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,176 shares, 22.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 396,416 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,674 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 51,844 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 98,537 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $71.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $29.852500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 141.91%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $250.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 9626.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 87,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 295.74%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $288.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 427.64%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.55.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $3.23.