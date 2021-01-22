>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hoey Investments, Inc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, General Electric Co, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: PYPL +0.84% LOW +0.43% GE +0.23% GS -0.18% DIS +0.9% DHI +0.8% BHP -0.54% MS -0.76% RIO -1.25% FEYE -1.26% DD -0.26% PLTR +15.86% NBB +0%

Investment company Hoey Investments, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, General Electric Co, BHP Group, Morgan Stanley, sells PROSHARES TRUST, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Comcast Corp, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoey Investments, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hoey Investments, Inc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoey+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,176 shares, 22.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 396,416 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,674 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 51,844 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 98,537 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $71.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $29.852500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 141.91%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $250.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 9626.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 87,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 295.74%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $288.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 427.64%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.55.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Sold Out: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $3.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC. Also check out:

1. HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)