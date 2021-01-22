>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, NIO Inc, Rayonier Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, California Resources Corp

January 22, 2021 | About: TTYP +0% GBTC +0% NIO +6.19% RYN +0.47% OXY -0.23% CRCQQ +0%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Adams Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, NIO Inc, Rayonier Inc, Trinity Petroleum Trust, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,134,802 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.95%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,707 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64%
  3. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 4,555,224 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 49,996 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 32,730 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trinity Petroleum Trust by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $64.82 and $79.5, with an estimated average price of $67.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRCQQ)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.21.

Reduced: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 30.95%. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.46%. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC still held 3,134,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adams Asset Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)