Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, NIO Inc, Rayonier Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, California Resources Corp

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Adams Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, NIO Inc, Rayonier Inc, Trinity Petroleum Trust, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GBTC, NIO, RYN,
- Added Positions: CSCO, INTC, VLO, IBM, T, PSX, UVV, CVS, CLMT, DMLP, HFC, EPD, TTYP, HPQ, MMM, GS, EQR, CPT, ET, AMGN, PAGP, SHLX,
- Reduced Positions: OXY, AAPL, CMI, ABBV, MSFT, WMT, CVX, UPS, MPLX, LQD,
- Sold Out: CRCQQ,
For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,134,802 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,707 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64%
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 4,555,224 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 49,996 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 32,730 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Trinity Petroleum Trust (TTYP)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trinity Petroleum Trust by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $64.82 and $79.5, with an estimated average price of $67.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRCQQ)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.21.Reduced: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 30.95%. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.46%. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC still held 3,134,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.
