Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Synopsys Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Sawgrass Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Synopsys Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Target Corp, sells Intel Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 803,439 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 354,576 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,461 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,304 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 654,380 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.98. The stock is now traded at around $159.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 79,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $271.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 44,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 184,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $177.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.82. The stock is now traded at around $203.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 150,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $191.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 142,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $248.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.38 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $39.6, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 81.15%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc still held 61,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 46.08%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc still held 322,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 28.48%. The sale prices were between $195.65 and $231.49, with an estimated average price of $212.8. The stock is now traded at around $216.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc still held 1,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BlackLine Inc by 29.85%. The sale prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc still held 1,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in SPS Commerce Inc by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $110.67, with an estimated average price of $94.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc still held 2,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.