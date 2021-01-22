>
Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, Sells Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: ABT -0.1% MMM -0.96% UL -0.43% TMO +0.44% BA -0.76% BABA -0.53% XLB -0.48% IVZ +0.33%

Investment company Plimoth Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, Unilever PLC, sells Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plimoth Trust Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Plimoth Trust Co Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plimoth+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,142 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,990 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  3. Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 713,156 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 109,554 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,658 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $513.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 185.99%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC.

