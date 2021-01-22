Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bo

Investment company Ferguson Shapiro LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 104,333 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.47% BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 110,379 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 64,415 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 99,043 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.45% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 61,596 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.68%

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $103.236900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 110,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 64,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 63,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 43,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 90,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 28,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 111.47%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.65%. The holding were 104,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 341.68%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 61,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 99,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 169.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 171,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 40,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 170.08%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $170.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 30,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.