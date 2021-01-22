USA Truck Introduces USAT CONNECT

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, introduces USAT CONNECT, a technology platform created for over the road drivers delivering a robust connected driver experience. Since its inception, the digital platform was developed for drivers to provide the best driver experience possible. USAT CONNECT includes an industry-best application that offers the capability to customize the driver experience. It empowers drivers to manage their experience digitally by connecting to technology features that provide the ability to book their own freight, "anywhere" load acceptance and dispatch, and dynamic trip planning. James Reed, USA Truck President and CEO, states, "Our technology not only provides efficiency gains but enhances the overall driver experience, which leads to a better customer experience."

We believe providing connectivity is essential. Our platform connects drivers to corporate services that assist them over the road to connect to equipment, trailer location features, connect via feedback mechanisms, connect to routing and weather conditions, access training, and connect with their families by providing them tools to manage their work-life balance.

"The platform is a connected platform by design. It allows us to construct a unique application to create the perfect driver-facing application for our business. Connectivity is accomplished through access to pre-built components and the ability to integrate and present custom components." says Kim Littlejohn, SVP and CIO. The integration is delivered seamlessly to connect drivers to workflow, safety and maintenance reporting functions, webinars and training, other integrated technologies, and features and capabilities that provide a connected driver experience.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com.

