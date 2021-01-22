>
Nexera to Drill Patriot #2 Well at Wooden Horse

January 22, 2021 | About: OTCPK:EMBYF +0% TSXV:NGY +0%

CALGARY AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") reported today that the Company has completed drilling the Huebinger E1 well at the Company's Wooden Horse project in South Texas. The well has been cased and is being equipped to begin production testing. Huebinger E1 was drilled in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance"), of Dallas, Texas whereby Alliance pays 100% of the costs to drill and complete the well and Nexera retains 25% of its interest at no cost to the Company. Nexera and Alliance are now moving forward with drilling a second well at Wooden Horse.

Additionally, the Company reported that testing operations continue to progress at the recently drilled Stockdale Horizon 1H well. Currently, the Company is limited to daylight hours testing. During the testing intervals to date the well has consistently flowed back load/kill fluids, oil, and gas at rates in excess of 1 million cubic feet per day at approximately 1,500 psi. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: [email protected]
www.nexeraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.



