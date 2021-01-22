Wikisoft Corp. (WSFT) Announces Approval For Electronic Share Transfers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company" or "WSFT") (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has approved its common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, Pacific Stock Transfer Co. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable Wikisoft shareholders, subject to compliance with all applicable securities laws and rules, to transfer shares of WSFT common stock electronically after buying or selling on the open market, without the extra expense and delay associated with the processing and transfer of physical stock certificates.

About DWAC/FAST

DTC's Deposit and Withdrawal at Custodian ("DWAC") service provides participants with the ability to make electronic book-entry deposits and withdrawals of eligible securities into and out of their DTC book-entry accounts using a Fast Automated Securities Transfer service ("FAST") transfer agent as the distribution point. DWAC allows participants to instruct DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical securities certificates for transfers of securities registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co, on the transfer agent's books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants' deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.

"Thanks to the support of our Transfer Agent, Pacific Stock Transfer Co., we believe that achieving 'DTC eligibility' will greatly simplify the process of trading of our Company's common stock on the OTC Markets trading platform in the United States," and "we are pleased to announce this shareholder-friendly step in our evolution as a public company. We believe that DWAC transfer eligibility enables our shareholders to maintain the highest levels of efficiency, accountability and compliance standards for their trading activities in our shares through the most up-to-date electronic securities trading platforms being used today," stated Carsten Kjems Falk, CEO of the Company.

About Wikisoft Corporation

In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship Wikiprofile.com is a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals to find valid information quickly and easily so that they can make informed career and hiring decisions. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Wikisoft can process raw data events and refine them into tangible and valuable insights for businesses and business professionals. The platform architecture provides scalability and enables the fast implementation of new features. Wikiprofile.com is often deemed the "Wikipedia for business".

