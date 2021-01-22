Neutra Narrows Search, Nearing Decision on Texas Hemp Cultivation Site

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Neutra Corporation's (OTC PINK:NTRR) transformation into a vertically integrated company is almost complete as it nears a decision for a suitable Texas hemp cultivation site. Once a site has been secured, Neutra will be able to control every step of the CBD production process, from the growing of hemp to marketing and sales of finished products.

"We've looked at a number of locations already and have pared the list down to a few quite promising sites," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Each has a specific positive attribute in its favor, so it's going to be a tough choice. This move will put us in a very advantageous position. We'll be able to ensure quality, consistency, and potency from the moment the hemp is planted in the field until the customer purchases our product off the store shelf. How many of our competitors can say the same?"

Neutra announced its intentions to become a vertically integrated company in 2019. Since then, it has reeled off a steady stream of achievements toward that goal. These achievements include gaining an influx of private funding, retiring debt, obtaining proper licensing, opening two production facilities hiring operational and sales staff, and introducing several new hemp-based CBD products under its VIVIS brand name.

Most recently, Neutra's newly-hired national sales team reported it has received positive interest in VIVIS-branded products from a number of national and regional retail chains. Getting VIVIS transdermal products placed in these chains could greatly expand the company's market, exposing consumers who won't go into a CBD store to the VIVIS brand.

To learn more about VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at https://viviscorp.com. After the migration of our new website, our site will return to http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

[email protected]

SOURCE: Neutra Corp

View source version on accesswire.com: