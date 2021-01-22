Quanterix to Participate in PMWC 2021 COVID-19 Conference

[url="]Quanterix+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Quanterix, and Founder, [url="]Powering+Precision+Health[/url], Kevin Hrusovsky will present at [url="]PMWC+2021+COVID-19+Conference[/url] being held Jan. 25-27, 2021. The conference will focus on healthcare challenges and developments brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic and will address the financial and regulatory considerations relevant to progress.Hrusovsky will participate in the panel, “Tracking COVID-19 with a System Clinical Approach” at 9:50 a.m., PST, on Jan. 25.To register for PMWC 2021 COVID-19 Conference, visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pmwcintl.com%2Fcovid%2F[/url].Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit

