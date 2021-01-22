>
Fiserv Completes Acquisition of Ondot

January 22, 2021 | About: NAS:FISV -1.53%


[url="]Fiserv%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Ondot Systems, Inc.



“Closing this transaction further expands our digital capabilities, enhancing our suite of integrated solutions to enable clients of all sizes to deliver frictionless, digital-first and personalized experiences to consumers,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.



About Fiserv


Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500 and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit [url="]fiserv.com[/url] and [url="]follow+on+social+media[/url] for more information and the latest company news.



