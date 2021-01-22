Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of$.62per share payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record February 1, 2021.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting [url="]paychex.com[/url] and stay connected on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].
