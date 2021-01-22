>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Encore Capital Group – ECPG

January 22, 2021 | About: ECPG -8.28%

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Encore Capital Group ( ECPG) resulting from allegations that Encore Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order “by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it.”

On this news, shares of Encore fell $3.59 per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $42.29 on September 9, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Encore Capital shareholders. If you purchased securities of Encore Capital please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1944.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.rosenlegal.com

