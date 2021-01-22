>
Empire State Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced the 2020 tax treatment of the Company’s Class A common stock distributions, as described below. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to its stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020 and the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number. The Company paid a dividend in the first and second quarters of 2020 and suspended the dividend for the third and fourth quarters of 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

CUSIP: 292104106
Record DatePayment
Date		Total
Distribution
per Share		Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2020		Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividends		Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a)		Box 3
Nondividend
Distributions		Box 5
Section
199A
Dividends
(Included
in Box 1a)



3/16/2020







3/31/2020







$0.105







$0.105







$0.105







$0.000







$0.000







$0.105



6/19/2020







6/30/2020







$0.105







$0.105







$0.105







$0.000







$0.000







$0.105











Total







$0.210







$0.210







$0.210







$0.000







$0.000







$0.210



About Empire State Realty Trust



Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Sept. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.



Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio [url="]ENERGY+STAR[/url] certified. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified [url="]WELL+Health-Safety+Rating[/url] for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible [url="]GRESB[/url] 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a [url="]Fitwel[/url] Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit [url="]empirestaterealtytrust.com[/url] and follow ESRT on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005445/en/


