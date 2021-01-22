WSGF Announces 95% Survey Support For Vaycacychella Real Estate Cryptocurrency

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today reported very 95% survey support for the company's cryptocurrency strategy in conjunction with the company's overall fintech short-term rental property acquisition alternative finance business.

In conjunction with the company's cryptocurrency plans, management conducted a cryptocurrency survey. Today the company reported the survey results.

95% of respondents supported the company's cryptocurrency strategy and 84% expressed interest in the purchase of real estate with cryptocurrency. Another 12% expressed interest in owning an interest in Vaycaychella through cryptocurrency. The full results are included below.

Vaycaychella is subsidiary operation of WSGF acquired last year that now represents the company's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

Recently, the company announced plans to add a cryptocurrency strategy to its Vaycaychella P2P business model

Survey Results:

Cryptocurrency Experience

own one or more crypto currencies 55%

ready to invest in crypto currency 23%

need to learn more before I am ready to invest in cryptocurrency 22%

Cryptocurrency Confidence

believe cryptocurrency will replace cash and stocks 10%

believe cryptocurrency will be an alternative to cash and stocks 78%

believe cryptocurrency is just a passing trend 3%

I don't know 9%

Vaycaychella Cryptocurrency

support a Vaycaychella cryptocurrency strategy 95%

think Vaycaychella should stay out of cryptocurrency for now 5%

Vaycaychella Cryptocurrency Priority

capability to purchase properties with cryptocurrency 44%

capacity to purchase fractional ownership in one or more properties 40%

cryptocurrency backed by ownership in Vaycaychella 12%

Vaycaychella should not have a cryptocurrency offering at this time 3%

Other 1%

Cryptocurrency Regulation

understand cryptocurrency regulations 39%

find cryptocurrency regulations confusing 22%

do not understand cryptocurrency regulations 22%

didn't know there where cryptocurrency regulations 12%

not interested in cryptocurrency regulations 5%

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

[email protected]

+1 (800) 871-0376

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-announces-95-survey-support-for-vaycacychella-real-estate-cryptocurrency-301213383.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.