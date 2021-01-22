Spiros Segalas Comments on Alibaba

Alibaba ( NYSE:BABA ) detracted from the Fund's relative performance. The stock fell on news that Chinese market regulators opened an investigation into whether the company, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, had engaged in monopolistic practices, such as restricting vendors from selling merchandise on other platforms. Separately, four Chinese financial regulatory agencies, including the central bank, announced moves to supervise Ant Group, Alibaba's financial-business affiliate.

