Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Hanesbrands Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sysco Corp, Sells Virtu Financial Inc, Fiserv Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

January 22, 2021 | About: IYY -0.32% HZNP +0.39% EIM -0.37% HBI -0.13% TSM -3.74% SYY -2.13% QRVO -1.88% CVX -0.3% SPYG +0.02% VIRT +0.44% FISV -1.53% G +0.39%

Investment company Ibex Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Hanesbrands Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sysco Corp, Qorvo Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Virtu Financial Inc, Fiserv Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, AbbVie Inc, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Ibex Wealth Advisors owns 98 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,498 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,405 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,270 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 197,784 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 71,500 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 273,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $129.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 34,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 40,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $180.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 30,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 44,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 110.52%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.19.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.32.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.



