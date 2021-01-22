>
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF

January 22, 2021 | About: SDY -0.16% PBW +0.99% TLT +0.32% TIP -0.16% SCHF -0.69% TOTL +0%

Port Of Redwood City, CA, based Investment company David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.. As of 2020Q4, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+r.+rahn+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.
  1. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 293,639 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,809 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
  3. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 45,118 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,849 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 105,332 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 46,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 23,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

