Regal Wealth Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Linde PLC

Investment company Regal Wealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, sells Honeywell International Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Linde PLC, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Regal Wealth Group, Inc. owns 212 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ATO, CIEN, CRM, SLQD, IAU, PINS, LX, VSAT, GBT, NIO, PFE, GDRX, AZN, HEPA, SENS, TGT, IPOC, ARKW, NEE,
- Added Positions: AGG, IWD, LQD, USMV, HYG, IWF, IVW, SHYG, MTUM, IWN, IWO, BABA, GE, PAAS, QCOM, FNV, INFN, VZ, GOLD, SDY, XT, IWP, VONE, VOO, VTWO, AMZN, IJS, HDV, DOW, AAL, AG, TRP, XOM, CVX, LUMN, BRK.B, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: BA, HON, OTIS, VTI, VO, IWB, LIN, VB, IWM, CARR, MSFT, IVE, RTX, IJR, GLD, ITOT, RSP, MO, SQ, SPLK, ORCL, T, MRNA, DKNG, DFEN, ESGU, TELL, JPM, INTC, F, UCO, C, CATY,
- Sold Out: UBER, PANW, FSK, KHC, CPE, CXW, MDLZ, NOK, LUV, ET, CLNY, XLI,
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 98,196 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 154,970 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.07%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,844 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 180,535 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.40%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 81,054 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.24%
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 88,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 154,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 81,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 180,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 68,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 37,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.04.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. Also check out:
