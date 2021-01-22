>
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

January 22, 2021 | About: TIP -0.16% EWJ +0.06% IAU -0.73% LEMB -0.51%

Investment company Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2020Q4, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 9 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viewpoint+investment+partners+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 443,546 shares, 66.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
  2. BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 114,200 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24%
  3. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 100,562 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 108,575 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.04%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 21,640 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 114,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $41.66 and $45.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41.



