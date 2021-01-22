Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Trecora Resources, Welbilt Inc

Investment company Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Trecora Resources, Welbilt Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOGL, ABBV, ACWX, VWO,
- Added Positions: COP, XOM, INTC, REZ, BIV, RTX, CSCO, PSX, BDX, CVS, NVS, JNJ, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, MSFT, APD, PG, MKC, CNI, V, AAPL, HON, WBT, EFA, VOO, CVX,
- Sold Out: TREC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 285,243 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 298,598 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ) - 343,776 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 319,544 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 43,333 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1892.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 120,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Trecora Resources (TREC)
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC sold out a holding in Trecora Resources. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.72.
