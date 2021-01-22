Riverbridge Partners Llc Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Phreesia Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Rollins Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, CMC Materials Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Riverbridge Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Phreesia Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Ensign Group Inc, sells Rollins Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Align Technology Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverbridge Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SVW, PHR, CCMP, HRL, UNP, ABBV,

SVW, PHR, CCMP, HRL, UNP, ABBV, Added Positions: GLOB, GWRE, ENSG, GDDY, PETQ, BL, PEGA, ALRM, RBA, AMED, SPSC, CHE, FIVN, TECH, LOPE, PCTY, KRNT, FND, HCSG, FRPT, PAYC, PS, TYL, WSC, AMN, CSGP, GNTX, EXPO, ANSS, HEI, NEOG, NATI, FAST, PRO, POWI, HCAT, EYE, OLLI, DSGX, TDOC, USPH, HSKA, AMZN, PRAA, PNTG, ROG, GSHD, EXLS, KAI, IAC, INOV, WK, MSFT, MMS, IWO, KIDS, CVGW, IVV, DORM, IDXX, VEEV, CRM, SBUX, UNH, NFLX, AOS, NVDA, ADI, INFO, V, CASS, GOOGL, NOW, DHR, INGN, ECL, LII, MIDD, IWM, GOOG, LIN, AVLR, RHHBY, AZPN, CGNX, TWOU, IUSG,

GLOB, GWRE, ENSG, GDDY, PETQ, BL, PEGA, ALRM, RBA, AMED, SPSC, CHE, FIVN, TECH, LOPE, PCTY, KRNT, FND, HCSG, FRPT, PAYC, PS, TYL, WSC, AMN, CSGP, GNTX, EXPO, ANSS, HEI, NEOG, NATI, FAST, PRO, POWI, HCAT, EYE, OLLI, DSGX, TDOC, USPH, HSKA, AMZN, PRAA, PNTG, ROG, GSHD, EXLS, KAI, IAC, INOV, WK, MSFT, MMS, IWO, KIDS, CVGW, IVV, DORM, IDXX, VEEV, CRM, SBUX, UNH, NFLX, AOS, NVDA, ADI, INFO, V, CASS, GOOGL, NOW, DHR, INGN, ECL, LII, MIDD, IWM, GOOG, LIN, AVLR, RHHBY, AZPN, CGNX, TWOU, IUSG, Reduced Positions: ROL, PRLB, ALGN, FIVE, VRSK, WST, WSO, FISV, PEP, TJX, IWB, AXP, FB, AAPL, TSLA, ASB, RBGLY, BMY, CSCO, DIS, WMT, EFX, SNA, CL, ROK, PG, MMM, PAYX, ORCL, JNJ, IFF, INTC, ILMN,

ROL, PRLB, ALGN, FIVE, VRSK, WST, WSO, FISV, PEP, TJX, IWB, AXP, FB, AAPL, TSLA, ASB, RBGLY, BMY, CSCO, DIS, WMT, EFX, SNA, CL, ROK, PG, MMM, PAYX, ORCL, JNJ, IFF, INTC, ILMN, Sold Out: TMX, CTD, CBT, TRUP, EVH,

For the details of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverbridge+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Globant SA (GLOB) - 1,589,829 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 2,062,664 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 1,499,692 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 3,763,185 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 236,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 950,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 597,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $167.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 191,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 733,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 941,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 901,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,213,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 324.95%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 327.65%. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $316.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $122.08, with an estimated average price of $95.08.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Corp. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.67.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.29.